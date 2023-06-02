Wrestlers Protest: पहलवानों के सपोर्ट में उतरे वर्ल्ड चैंपियन क्रिकेटर, गंगा में मेडल बहाने पर कह दी ये बड़ी बात
Wrestlers Protest: पहलवानों के सपोर्ट में उतरे वर्ल्ड चैंपियन क्रिकेटर, गंगा में मेडल बहाने पर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

Protest of Wrestlers: कुश्ती महासंघ के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को कथित यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप में गिरफ्तार करने की मांग को लेकर कई पहलवान प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पूनिया हरिद्वार गए थे लेकिन अपने मेडल को गंगा में विसर्जित नहीं किया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

1983 World Cup Champion Cricketrs support to Wrestlers : साल 1983 में वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाले चैंपियन क्रिकेटर अब प्रदर्शन कर रहे भारतीय पहलवानों के सपोर्ट में उतरे हैं. उन्होंने एक साझा बयान जारी किया और पहलवानों से अपने मेडल गंगा में नहीं बहाने को लेकर अनुरोध भी किया.  

