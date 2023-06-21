Jaya Kishori को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहीं Palak Kishori, हूबहू मिलती है शक्ल!
Jaya Kishori को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहीं Palak Kishori, हूबहू मिलती है शक्ल!

Jaya Kishori News: कथा वाचिका जया किशोरी की फैन फॉलोइंग करोड़ों में है. इस बीच अध्यात्मिक जगत में एक और कथा वाचिका की जमकर चर्चा हो रही है जो हूबहू जया किशोरी जैसी दिखती हैं. यहां बात पलक किशोरी की जो जया किशोरी को मेंटर मानकर अपनी मीठी बोली से हरिभक्तों को भगवान के प्रेम में डुबो रही हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Jaya Kishori, Palak Kishori: जया किशोरी के अलावा आजकल एक और कथावाचिका की खूब चर्चा हो रही है. अपनी मीठी बोली और सुंदर मुस्कान से लाखों लोगों को भक्ति के रस में डुबोने वाली कथा वाचिका का नाम पलक किशोरी है. उनके सुर्खियों में होने यानी वायरल होने की एक वजह जया किशोरी से मिलता जुलता उनका अंदाज भी है. दरअसल, पलक किशोरी के नैन नक्श और बोलने का अंदाज बिल्कुल जया किशोरी से मेल खाता है. इसलिए कई लोग उनकी तुलनी जया किशोरी से करने लगे हैं.

