Karnataka Portfolio: सिद्धारमैया ने रखा वित्त, डीके को सिंचाई की कमान, कर्नाटक में किस मंत्री को कौन सा पोर्टफोलियो मिला
topStories1hindi1713658
Hindi Newsदेश

Karnataka Portfolio: सिद्धारमैया ने रखा वित्त, डीके को सिंचाई की कमान, कर्नाटक में किस मंत्री को कौन सा पोर्टफोलियो मिला

Karnataka Ministers Portfolio: मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने पास  कैबिनेट मामले, इंटेलिजेंस, पर्सनल एंड एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव रिफॉर्म और सूचना विभाग रखा है. वहीं जी परमेश्वर को गृह विभाग मिला है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karnataka Portfolio: सिद्धारमैया ने रखा वित्त, डीके को सिंचाई की कमान, कर्नाटक में किस मंत्री को कौन सा पोर्टफोलियो मिला

Siddaramaiah Congress Ministers: कर्नाटक की सिद्धारमैया सरकार ने शनिवार को विभागों का बंटवारा कर दिया. सीएम ने वित्त विभाग अपने पास रखा है. डिप्टी सीएम डीके शिवकुमार को बेंगलुरु सिटी डेवलपमेंट और सिंचाई विभाग मिला है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने पास  कैबिनेट मामले, इंटेलिजेंस, पर्सनल एंड एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव रिफॉर्म और सूचना विभाग रखा है. वहीं जी परमेश्वर को गृह विभाग मिला है. लॉ एंड पार्लियामेंट अफेयर्स की जिम्मेदारी एसएच के पाटिल, केए मिनियप्पा को फूड एंड सिविल सप्लाई और कंज्यूमर अफेयर दिया गया है. वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के बेटे प्रियांक खड़गे को पंचायती राज और ग्रामीण विकास विभाग दिया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!