UP Politics: अखिलेश यादव के PDA फॉर्मूले पर BJP ने दिया जवाब, केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने तंज कसते हुए समझाया मतलब

Keshav Prasad Maurya: केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि अखिलेश यादव के पीडीए का मतलब पिछड़ा, दलित, अल्पसंख्यक नहीं, बल्कि पी का मतलब परिवारवाद, डी का मतलब दंगाईयों का संग और ए का मतलब अपराध करने वालों को संरक्षण है.

Jun 19, 2023

Keshav Prasad Maurya on Akhilesh Yadav PDA formula: अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Election 2024) में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) को हराने के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (Akhilesh Yadav) ने खास फॉर्मूला बनाया है और उन्होंने हाल ही में कहा था कि पीडीए (PDA) यानी पिछड़े, दलित, अल्पसंख्यक के जरिए एनडीए को हरा देंगे. अब उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य (Keshav Prasad Maurya) ने अखिलेश यादव के पीडीए फॉर्मूले पर तंज कसते हुए जवाब दिया है और पीडीए का मतलब भी बताया है.

