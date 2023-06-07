IMA में तैनात लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल को मिला कोर्ट मार्शल, हवलदार की पत्नी से बनाए थे संबंध, डोनेट किया था स्पर्म
अधिकारी पर आरोप ये भी था कि जानते हुए कि महिला कलर्क की शादी सेना के एक हवलदार से हुई है, उसके साथ प्रेम संबंध बनाए. एक अन्य आरोप महिला की सहायक प्रजनन प्रौद्योगिकी प्रक्रिया के लिए स्पर्म डोनेट करने से संबंधित था.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

देहरादून में इंडियन मिलिट्री एकेडमी में तैनात एक लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल को सेना ने एक महिला क्लर्क के साथ संबंध बनाने और स्पर्म डोनेट करने के आरोप में कोर्ट-मार्शल कर दिया गया. अधिकारी ने 11 अप्रैल को शुरू हुए कोर्ट मार्शल प्रक्रिया के दौरान अपने खिलाफ सभी आरोपों को स्वीकार कर लिया.

