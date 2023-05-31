'उपराज्यपाल साहब.. कुछ कीजिए', दिल्ली की कानून-व्यवस्था पर केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान
Delhi Crime: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को उपराज्यपाल वी के सक्सेना से शहर में ‘‘चरमरा रही’’ कानून व्यवस्था पर लगाम लगाने को कहा जहां इस सप्ताह दो हत्याएं हुई हैं.

Delhi Crime: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को उपराज्यपाल वी के सक्सेना से शहर में ‘‘चरमरा रही’’ कानून व्यवस्था पर लगाम लगाने को कहा जहां इस सप्ताह दो हत्याएं हुई हैं. मजनू का टीला में एक ब्यूटी पार्लर कर्मी की हत्या पर प्रतिक्रिया जताते हुए केजरीवाल ने कहा, ‘‘हमारी दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा है? कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति पूरी तरह से चरमरा गई है . उपराज्यपाल साहब, कुछ कीजिए.’’

