Lok Sabha Election: 2024 चुनाव के लिए बनेगा तीसरा मोर्चा! अखिलेश यादव ने दिया ये बड़ा संकेत
topStories1hindi1727569
Hindi Newsदेश

Lok Sabha Election: 2024 चुनाव के लिए बनेगा तीसरा मोर्चा! अखिलेश यादव ने दिया ये बड़ा संकेत

SP अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने थर्ड फ्रंट की संभावना पर कहा, थर्ड फ्रंट बोलें या विकल्प बोलें. मुझे लगता है विपक्ष मिलकर इस बारे में कुछ ना कुछ जरूर सोचेगा.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Election: 2024 चुनाव के लिए बनेगा तीसरा मोर्चा! अखिलेश यादव ने दिया ये बड़ा संकेत

Akhilesh Yadav Statement: समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले तीसरे मोर्चे के गठन का संकेत दिया है. उन्होंने एक न्यूज चैनल से बातचीत में इस ओर इशारा किया. यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि वे 2024 में लोकसभा चुनाव भी लड़ेंगे. सपा अध्यक्ष ने थर्ड फ्रंट की संभावना पर कहा, थर्ड फ्रंट बोलें या विकल्प बोलें. मुझे लगता है विपक्ष मिलकर इस बारे में कुछ ना कुछ जरूर सोचेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक