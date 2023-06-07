Sarita Vihar Flyover: दिल्ली के सरिता विहार फ्लाईओवर पर आज से 50 दिनों तक चलेगा मरम्मत कार्य, पुलिस ने जारी की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी
topStories1hindi1727520
Hindi Newsदेश

Sarita Vihar Flyover: दिल्ली के सरिता विहार फ्लाईओवर पर आज से 50 दिनों तक चलेगा मरम्मत कार्य, पुलिस ने जारी की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: दिल्ली के सरिता विहार फ्लाईओवर पर आज से मरम्मत का काम शुरू हो जाएगा. यह काम 50 दिनों तक चलेगा. इस दौरान आपको वैकल्पिक रास्तों का इस्तेमाल करना होगा. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:24 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sarita Vihar Flyover: दिल्ली के सरिता विहार फ्लाईओवर पर आज से 50 दिनों तक चलेगा मरम्मत कार्य, पुलिस ने जारी की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी

Delhi Traffic Police Latest Advisory: दिल्ली एनसीआर वासियों को अगले 50 दिन दिक्कत भरे होने वाले हैं. दिल्ली में सरिता विवार फ्लाईओवर का मरम्मत कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है. यह काम 50 दिनों तक चलेगा, तब तक इस फ्लाईओवर पर गाड़ियों का आवागमन बंद रहेगा. इसके लिए दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने एडवाइजरी जारी की है. लोगों से अपील की गई है कि वे डाइवर्ट किए गए रूट के अनुसार ही चलें अन्यथा जाम में फंस सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें