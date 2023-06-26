Viral Video: 'रशियन कहां मिलेगी' का पोस्टर लेकर कॉलेज में घूम रहा था लड़का, वीडियो देख पुलिस ने किया ये हाल
topStories1hindi1755399
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Viral Video: 'रशियन कहां मिलेगी' का पोस्टर लेकर कॉलेज में घूम रहा था लड़का, वीडियो देख पुलिस ने किया ये हाल

Russian Kahan Milegi: मामला नई मंडी कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित श्रीराम कॉलेज का है, जहां एक युवक ने रील बनाने के चक्कर में सारी मर्यादाओं को ताक पर रख डाला. बताया जा रहा है कि जतिन नाम के इस युवक ने हाथों में एक बोर्ड लेकर कॉलेज में घूमते हुए अपनी रील बनाई थी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral Video: 'रशियन कहां मिलेगी' का पोस्टर लेकर कॉलेज में घूम रहा था लड़का, वीडियो देख पुलिस ने किया ये हाल

UP Muzaffarnagar Video: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद में एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इसमें शहर के नामी कॉलेज में एक युवक हाथों में एक बोर्ड लेकर घूमता हुआ नजर आ रहा है. इस बोर्ड पर लिखा था- मुजफ्फरनगर में रशियन लड़की कहां मिलेगी?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?