Manipur सरकार का कर्मचारियों के लिए नियम, काम नहीं तो वेतन नहीं
Manipur सरकार का कर्मचारियों के लिए नियम, काम नहीं तो वेतन नहीं

Manipur: सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग (जीएडी) से उन कर्मचारियों का ब्योरा देने के लिए कहा गया है, जो जातीय हिंसा से प्रभावित राज्य की मौजूदा स्थिति के कारण कार्यस्थल पर उपस्थिति नहीं दर्ज करा पा रहे हैं.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Manipur सरकार का कर्मचारियों के लिए नियम, काम नहीं तो वेतन नहीं

Manipur Violence: मणिपुर सरकार ने कार्यालय नहीं आने वाले अपने कर्मचारियों पर ‘काम नहीं, वेतन नहीं’ नियम लागू करने का फैसला लिया है. सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग (जीएडी) से उन कर्मचारियों का ब्योरा देने के लिए कहा गया है, जो जातीय हिंसा से प्रभावित राज्य की मौजूदा स्थिति के कारण कार्यस्थल पर उपस्थिति नहीं दर्ज करा पा रहे हैं.

