Manipur Violence Update: मणिपुर हिंसा पर क्या निकलेगा रास्ता? गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने आज बुलाई है ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग, ओवैसी ने साधा निशाना

Manipur Violence Latest Update: मणिपुर में पिछले डेढ़ महीने से जारी हिंसा पर चर्चा के लिए आज सर्वदलीय बैठक का आयोजन किया जाएगा. इस बैठक से पहले असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और सीएम गहलोत ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. 

Jun 24, 2023, 04:27 AM IST

All Party Meeting in Delhi on Manipur Violence: मणिपुर के हालात पर चर्चा के लिए गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने आज सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई. यह बैठक आज शाम 3 बजे दिल्ली में होगी. बैठक में इस बात पर मंथन होगा कि मणिपुर में सामान्य स्थिति लाने के लिए क्या कदम उठाए जाने चाहिए. मणिपुर में हिंसा का दौर शुरू होने के बाद सरकार की ओर से यह पहली आधिकारिक सर्वदलीय बैठक है. इस बैठक से पहले विपक्षी पार्टियों की ओर से कई तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही हैं. 

