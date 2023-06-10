Manipur Violence: मणिपुर में सेना की वर्दी में आए उग्रवादी, तलाशी अभियान के बहाने 3 लोगों को घर से निकालकर गोलियों से भूना
topStories1hindi1731723
Hindi Newsदेश

Manipur Violence: मणिपुर में सेना की वर्दी में आए उग्रवादी, तलाशी अभियान के बहाने 3 लोगों को घर से निकालकर गोलियों से भूना

Manipur Violence: मणिपुर में हिंसा अभी तक थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. शुक्रवार को सेना की वर्दी में आए उग्रवादियों ने तीन लोगों की  गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

Manipur Violence: मणिपुर में सेना की वर्दी में आए उग्रवादी, तलाशी अभियान के बहाने 3 लोगों को घर से निकालकर गोलियों से भूना

Manipur Violence Latest Updates: मणिपुर में एक महीना पहले शुरू हुई जातीय हिंसा थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. शुक्रवार को सेना की वर्दी में आए उग्रवादियों ने इंफाल पश्चिम जिले में तलाशी के बहाने कुछ लोगों को घर से बाहर बुलाया. इसके बाद उन पर गोली बरसा दी गई. इस घटना में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 2 अन्य घायल हो गए. घटना की सूचना मिलने पर जब सुरक्षाबल मौके पर पहुंचे, तब तक उग्रवादी वहां से फरार हो गए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट