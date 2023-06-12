MP Hizab Case: 'हिजाब केस' में बुलडोजर की एंट्री, नेस्तनाबूद होगा आरोपियों का घर; जानिए पूरा मामला
MP Hizab Case: 'हिजाब केस' में बुलडोजर की एंट्री, नेस्तनाबूद होगा आरोपियों का घर; जानिए पूरा मामला

MP News: विवादों में आए मध्य प्रदेश के गंगा जमुना हाई स्कूल केस में गिरफ्तारी का दौर शुरू हो गया. वहीं इस मामले से जुड़े आरोपियों के घर पर बुलडोजर चलाने की तैयारी है.

MP Hizab Case: 'हिजाब केस' में बुलडोजर की एंट्री, नेस्तनाबूद होगा आरोपियों का घर; जानिए पूरा मामला

Narottam Mishra Ganga Jamuna School case: मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह जिले में हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब जैसा स्कार्फ बांधने को मजबूर करने के मामले को लेकर विवादों में आए गंगा जमुना हाई स्कूल से जुड़े लोगों के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी है। एक तरफ जहां गिरफ्तारी का दौर शुरू हो गया है तो वही इस मामले से जुड़े लोगों के ठिकानों पर बुलडोजर चलाने की तैयारी है.

