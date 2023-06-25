PM Modi: 'नरेंद्र मोदी मेरा बेटा है, इलाज करा रहा है; उसे दूंगी 25 बीघा जमीन', 100 साल की वृद्धा का वीडियो वायरल
topStories1hindi1753369
Hindi Newsदेश

PM Modi: 'नरेंद्र मोदी मेरा बेटा है, इलाज करा रहा है; उसे दूंगी 25 बीघा जमीन', 100 साल की वृद्धा का वीडियो वायरल

MP News: मांगीबाई ने कहा, पीएम मोदी को वोट देना, यही बात मैं अपने बच्चों से कहती हूं. पीएम मोदी ही हम सबको कोरोना से बचाया है. लोगों की भलाई करते-करते मेरे बेटा बुजुर्ग हो गया है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi: 'नरेंद्र मोदी मेरा बेटा है, इलाज करा रहा है; उसे दूंगी 25 बीघा जमीन', 100 साल की वृद्धा का वीडियो वायरल

Haripur Jagir Village: मध्य प्रदेश के राजगढ़ का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें 100 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला पीएम मोदी की तारीफ कर रही है.  महिला का कहना है कि वह पीएम मोदी के नाम अपनी 25 बीघा जमीन करने को तैयार है. इस बुजुर्ग महिला का नाम मांगीबाई है. वह जिला मुख्यालय से 65 किमी दूर हरिपुरा जागीर गांव में रहती हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?