Hindu-Muslim: 'कोई मुसलमान भाई नहीं मिला...', हिंदू लड़के के साथ जा रही मुस्लिम युवती से बीच बाजार बदसलूकी; वीडियो वायरल
Moradabad Video: युवक कहता है कि तुमको और कोई नहीं मिला, इसके साथ क्यों जा रही हो? जब सवालों से लड़की से परेशान हो गई तो उसने अपने पिता से बात कराई, तब जाकर मामला ठंडा पड़ा. बदसलूकी करने वाले युवक के खिलाफ मुस्लिम युवती ने थाने में शिकायत की है.

Viral Video: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में अपने हिंदू दोस्त के साथ बाइक पर जा रही मुस्लिम लड़की को बीच सड़क पर रोककर एक लड़का उससे बदसलूकी करता नजर आ रहा है. युवती उन लड़कों से लगातार कहती है कि जिस लड़के के साथ बाइक पर बैठकर वह जा रही है, वह न सिर्फ उसका दोस्त है बल्कि भाई भी है. लेकिन फिर भी वे नहीं माने. 

