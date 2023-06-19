Love Jihad: 4 हिंदू पत्नियां, एक मुस्लिम, छठी बार हिंदू लड़की का धर्म बदलवाकर किया निकाह; FIR होने पर दी ये धमकी
Love Jihad: 4 हिंदू पत्नियां, एक मुस्लिम, छठी बार हिंदू लड़की का धर्म बदलवाकर किया निकाह; FIR होने पर दी ये धमकी

Shamli Love Jihad Case:  आरोप है कि मुस्लिम युवक ने पहले ही 5 निकाह कर रखे हैं.उसकी 4 पत्नियां हिंदू हैं और एक मुस्लिम है. उसने अब छठी बार निकाह करने के लिए हिंदू युवती का अपहरण किया और उसका धर्मांतरण करा दिया.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Conversion News: उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली से हैरतअंगेज मामला सामने आया है. एक हिंदू लड़की के धर्मांतरण और निकाह की घटना से इलाके में माहौल गरमा गया है. आरोप है कि मुस्लिम युवक ने पहले ही 5 निकाह कर रखे हैं.उसकी 4 पत्नियां हिंदू हैं और एक मुस्लिम है. उसने अब छठी बार निकाह करने के लिए हिंदू युवती का अपहरण किया और उसका धर्मांतरण करा दिया. फिर मुस्लिम परंपराओं के मुताबिक उससे निकाह कर लिया. 

