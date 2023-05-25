Modi Government: संसद में कितनी ताकतवर हैं विपक्षी पार्टियां, आंकड़ों से समझिए बीजेपी के सामने टिकती हैं या नहीं
Modi Government: संसद में कितनी ताकतवर हैं विपक्षी पार्टियां, आंकड़ों से समझिए बीजेपी के सामने टिकती हैं या नहीं

New Parliament Building Inauguration: विपक्ष का कहना है कि समारोह से राष्ट्रपति को दूर रखने का अशोभनीय कृत्य सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद का अपमान और लोकतंत्र पर सीधा हमला है.प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी रविवार को संसद के नए भवन का उद्घाटन करने वाले हैं. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Modi Government: संसद में कितनी ताकतवर हैं विपक्षी पार्टियां, आंकड़ों से समझिए बीजेपी के सामने टिकती हैं या नहीं

Modi Government: विपक्ष के 19 दलों ने संसद के नए भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह का सामूहिक रूप से बहिष्कार करने का ऐलान किया है. विपक्षी पार्टियों ने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र की मौजूदा सरकार के तहत संसद से लोकतंत्र की आत्मा को निकाल दिया गया. विपक्ष का कहना है कि समारोह से राष्ट्रपति को दूर रखने का अशोभनीय कृत्य सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद का अपमान और लोकतंत्र पर सीधा हमला है.प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी रविवार को संसद के नए भवन का उद्घाटन करने वाले हैं. 

