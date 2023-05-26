Yasin Malik: उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे यासीन मलिक की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, फांसी की मांग लेकर हाईकोर्ट पहुंची NIA
NIA on Yasin Malik: राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी  (NIA) ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में यासीन मलिक को टेरर फंडिंग केस में फांसी की सजा देने के लिए याचिका लगाई है. यह याचिका यासीन मलिक को दी गई उम्रकैद की सजा को फांसी में बदलने के लिए लगाई गई है.पिछले साल मई में पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने यासीन मलिक को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई थी.

