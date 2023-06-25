UP News: नोएडा में 15 हजार करोड़ का GST फ्रॉड, गरीबों को पैसे का लालच देकर ऐसे किया घोटाला
UP News: नोएडा में 15 हजार करोड़ का GST फ्रॉड, गरीबों को पैसे का लालच देकर ऐसे किया घोटाला

Noida Fraud Case: नोएडा में गरीबों को पैसे का लालच देकर उनका आधार कार्ड (Aadhaar Card) लिया जा रहा था. इसके बाद जालसाजों ने जीएसटी फ्रॉड करके 15 हजार करोड़ रुपये का घोटाला कर दिया.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

UP News: नोएडा में 15 हजार करोड़ का GST फ्रॉड, गरीबों को पैसे का लालच देकर ऐसे किया घोटाला

Noida Fake Registration Scam: फर्जी तरीके से कंपनियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा कर 15 हजार करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले के केस में नोएडा पुलिस ने 23 जून को 3 और जालसाजों को गिरफ्तार किया था. इनके पास से फर्जी टैक्स इनवाइस डॉक्यूमेंट्स, 6 जीएसटी फर्म के ऑनलाइन डॉक्यूमेंट, 3 मोबाइल फोन, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, 2 आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, दो लग्जरी कार और 42 हजार रुपये कैश बरामद किए गए हैं. बीते 1 जून को नोएडा कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने 2660 फेक कंपनी बनाकर जीएसटी में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर 15 हजार करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का फ्रॉड करने वाले एक अंतरराज्यीय रैकेट का पर्दाफाश हो चुका था. इन जालसाज ने पिछले 5 साल से फेक फर्म बनाकर जीएसटी रिफंड आईटीसी (ITC) लेकर सरकार को हजारों करोड़ रुपये का चूना लगाया था. पुलिस ने इस ग्रुप में शामिल महिला सहित 8 जालसाज को अरेस्ट कर लिया था.

