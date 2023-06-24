Road Side Namaz: इस मुस्लिम देश में सड़क किनारे नमाज पढ़ना अपराध, भरना पड़ेगा तगड़ा जुर्माना
Road Side Namaz: इस मुस्लिम देश में सड़क किनारे नमाज पढ़ना अपराध, भरना पड़ेगा तगड़ा जुर्माना

Abu Dhabi Police: रोड के साइड में गाड़ी खड़ी करना अबू धाबी के ट्रैफिक लॉ नंबर 178 के तहत क्राइम है, जिसके लिए जुर्माना भरना पड़ेगा.मोड़ या चौराहों पर वाहन रोकने के लिए 500 दिरहम बतौर जुर्माना देना होगा.

Islam: अकसर पार्कों या फिर सड़कों पर नमाज पढ़ने की खबरें आपने जरूर सुनी होंगी. लेकिन एक मुस्लिम देश ने इसे लेकर सख्त रवैया अपनाने का ऐलान किया है. अबू धाबी पुलिस ने साफ कहा कि हाईवे पर गाड़ी रोककर नमाज पढ़ने वालों को एक हजार दिरहम का जुर्माना चुकाना होगा. पुलिस के मुताबिक, सड़क पर नमाज पढ़ना न सिर्फ इबादत करने वालों को बल्कि सड़क पर चलने वालों के लिए भी खतरनाक है. 

