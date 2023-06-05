Noida News: कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे नकली मक्खन और घी? सामने आई चौंका देने वाली रिपोर्ट
Fake Butter-Ghee: नोएडा पुलिस ने नकली घी और मक्खन को लेकर चौंका देने वाला खुलासा किया है. पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर एक गिरोह को पकड़ा है, जो नकली अमूल मक्खन और घी का कई महीनों से काला कारोबार कर रहा था.

Fake Butter-Ghee: नोएडा पुलिस ने नकली घी और मक्खन को लेकर चौंका देने वाला खुलासा किया है. पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर एक गिरोह को पकड़ा है, जो नकली अमूल मक्खन और घी का कई महीनों से काला कारोबार कर रहा था. यह गिरोह नकली घी और मक्खन तैयार कर बाजार में आसानी से दुकानों और फेरी वालों को बेच रहा था. पुलिस ने गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है. 

