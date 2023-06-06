ओडिशाः बचावकर्मियों के पीछे पड़ा रेल हादसे का भूत! पानी लगने लगा खून, भूख-प्यास गायब
topStories1hindi1726983
Hindi Newsदेश

ओडिशाः बचावकर्मियों के पीछे पड़ा रेल हादसे का भूत! पानी लगने लगा खून, भूख-प्यास गायब

Odisha Tain Accident: बालासोर रेल हादसे ने अनगिनत लोगों को कभी न भर पाने वाला जख्म दे दिया है. बचाव कार्य में लगे एनडीआरएफ कर्मी भी सदमे में हैं. 

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

ओडिशाः बचावकर्मियों के पीछे पड़ा रेल हादसे का भूत! पानी लगने लगा खून, भूख-प्यास गायब

Odisha Tain Accident: ओडिशा रेल हादसे का भयावह मंजर लोगों को भुलाए नहीं भूल रहा है. हर तरफ बिखरी लाशें और मानव शरीर के अंग लोगों को नींद से जगा दे रहे हैं. रेल हादसे के बाद सबसे बुरा प्रभाव बचाव कार्य में लगे दल के सदस्यों पर देखने को मिला है. इस भीषण रेल हादसे ने न केवल अपनों को खोने वालों को कभी न भरने वाले घाव दिए हैं बल्कि इसकी विभीषिका बचाव कार्य में लगे कर्मियों पर भी दिख रही है. बचावकर्मियों की मानसिक स्थिति हिली हुई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ