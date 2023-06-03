Odisha Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Coromandel Express Accident: तीन ट्रेनों की दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम कोलकाता से 250 किमी दक्षिण और भुवनेश्वर से 170 किमी उत्तर में बालासोर जिले के बहनागा बाजार स्टेशन के पास हुईं. रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं.

Odisha Train Acciden News: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को तीन ट्रेनों की एक भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में कम से कम 233 लोगों की मौत हो गई और लगभग 900 लोग घायल हो गए. मौके पर बचाव कार्य जारी है. रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं.

