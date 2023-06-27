'हम AC वाले कमरों में बैठकर पार्टी चलाने और फतवा निकालने वालों में से नहीं', PM Modi का विपक्ष पर बड़ा हमला
'हम AC वाले कमरों में बैठकर पार्टी चलाने और फतवा निकालने वालों में से नहीं', PM Modi का विपक्ष पर बड़ा हमला

PM Modi मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के दौरे पर हैं. उन्होंने यहां पर देश को नए वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात दी. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने बीजेपी के बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया.

PM Modi Speech: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के दौरे पर हैं. उन्होंने यहां पर देश को 5 नए वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात दी. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने बीजेपी के बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया. पीएम मोदी ने इस दौरान विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा और बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं की तारीफ की. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता उनमें से नहीं हैं जो एसी में बैठकर पार्टी चलाते हैं और फतवे निकालते रहते हैं. 

