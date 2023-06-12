Ram Mandir: पीएम मोदी करेंगे रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, जानें 2024 में कब होगा राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन?
Ram Mandir: पीएम मोदी करेंगे रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, जानें 2024 में कब होगा राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन?

Ayodhya Ram Temple:  पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में  राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन होगा. जानकारी के मुताबिक, 14 से 26 जनवरी 2024 के बीच किसी भी दिन राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन हो सकता है. इसी के साथ भक्तों का सदियों का इंतजार खत्म हो जाएगा.

Written By  Vishal Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Ram Mandir: पीएम मोदी करेंगे रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, जानें 2024 में कब होगा राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन?

यूपी के अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनने का इंतजार भक्त बेसब्री से कर रहे हैं. मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य भी तेजी से चल रहा है. समय-समय पर राम मंदिर की तस्वीरें भी सामने आ रही हैं. अब खबर आई है कि जनवरी 2024 तक राम मंदिर का भूतल बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा और 2024 में मकर संक्रांति के बाद राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा. रामलला की गर्भगृह में प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की जाएगी. श्रीराम जन्म भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट इसे लेकर पीएम मोदी को न्योता भेजेगा. बताया जा रहा है कि पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में  राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन होगा. जानकारी के मुताबिक, 14 से 26 जनवरी 2024 के बीच किसी भी दिन राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन हो सकता है. इसी के साथ भक्तों का सदियों का इंतजार खत्म हो जाएगा.

