Canada की सड़कों पर उतरें 700 भारतीय छात्र, भविष्य की दे रहे हैं दुहाई!
Canada की सड़कों पर उतरें 700 भारतीय छात्र, भविष्य की दे रहे हैं दुहाई!

Punjab students protest in canada: कनाडा के पीएम ट्रूडो ने बुधवार को संसद में बहस के दौरान कहा कि हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय छात्रों के इस मामलों से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हैं, जिन्हें फर्जी कॉलेज प्रवेश पत्रों को लेकर निष्कासन आदेशों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

Canada की सड़कों पर उतरें 700 भारतीय छात्र, भविष्य की दे रहे हैं दुहाई!

Indian Students Living In Canada: फर्जी प्रवेश पत्रों को लेकर कनाडा से निर्वासन का सामना कर रहे 700 भारतीय छात्रों को आश्वस्त करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने कहा कि वे हर एक मामले का बारीकी से देखेंगे और धोखाधड़ी के शिकार लोगों को अपनी स्थिति बताने का अवसर मिलेगा. यह टिप्पणी ऐसे समय में आई है, जब सैकड़ों भारतीय छात्र कनाडा में सड़कों पर उतर रहे हैं. इनमें ज्यादातर पंजाब से हैं. छात्रों का कहना है कि उन्हें भारत में आव्रजन परामर्श एजेंसी द्वारा धोखा दिया गया है. एजेंसी ने उन्हें फर्जी दस्तावेज मुहैया कराए थे, इसके बारे में उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं थी.

