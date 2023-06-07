महाराष्ट्र: औरंगजेब की तारीफ में लिखी पोस्ट पर बवाल, कोल्हापुर में तोड़-फोड़ और पत्थरबाजी
Protest in Kolhapur: महाराष्ट्र में आज सुबह 10 बजे हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज चौक पर एकत्रित हुए और जमकर नारेबाजी की. इसी दौरान कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने पत्थरबाजी और दुकानों में तोड़-फोड़ शुरू कर दी. 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

महाराष्ट्र: औरंगजेब की तारीफ में लिखी पोस्ट पर बवाल, कोल्हापुर में तोड़-फोड़ और पत्थरबाजी

महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर जिले में एक जुलूस के दौरान मुगल शासक औरंगजेब के पोस्टर लहराने के बाद सुलगी आग अभी ठंडी भी नहीं हुई थी कि कोल्हापुर में एक बार फिर औरंगजेब की तारीफ वाले मैसेज के वायरल हो गया और फिर फिर पत्थरबाजी व तोड़-फोड़ शुरू हो गई. वाट्सऐप स्टेटस के वायरल होने के बाद हिंदू संगठनों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और मैसेज फैलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की.

