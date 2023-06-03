Odisha Train Accident: तीनों ट्रेनों के टकराने से पहले कैसे थे हालात? रेलवे के चार्ट से हो गया बड़ा खुलासा
Odisha Train Accident: तीनों ट्रेनों के टकराने से पहले कैसे थे हालात? रेलवे के चार्ट से हो गया बड़ा खुलासा

Balasore Train Tragedy: सूत्रों के मुताबिक, डायग्राम में बीच की लाइन यूपी लाइन है, जिस पर शालीमार-चेन्नई  सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस आ रही थी. जबकि दूसरी लाइन, जिसका नाम  'डीएन लाइन' है, उससे बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस क्रॉस कर रही थी.

Odisha Train Accident: तीनों ट्रेनों के टकराने से पहले कैसे थे हालात? रेलवे के चार्ट से हो गया बड़ा खुलासा

Train Accidents in India: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार शाम को हुए हादसे को लेकर लगातार नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं. भारतीय रेलवे के ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम ने दोनों ट्रेनों के टकराने से पहले के पलों के बारे में बताया है.  इस हादसे में 280 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और 1000 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए हैं. रेलवे ट्रैफिक अफसर जो इंटरसेक्शन में यार्ड लेआउट या डायग्राम का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, उसमें नजर आ रहा है कि हादसे के वक्त तीनों ट्रेनों की पोजिशन क्या थी.

