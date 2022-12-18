Hindi Newsjanata darbar after 12 o clock night

janata darbar after 12 o clock night

alt
Anil Vij
रात 12 बजे के बाद भी सजा रहा मंत्री विज का जनता दरबार, प्रदेशभर से पहुंचे लोग
हरियाणा के गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने शनिवार को अंबाला में जनता दरबार लगाया, इस दौरान वो रात 12 बजे के बाद भी लोगों की समस्याएं सुनकर उनका निराकरण करते रहे. 
Dec 18,2022, 8:49 AM IST

