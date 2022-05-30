Live UPSC Result 2021: यूपीएससी का परिणाम जारी, जानें क्या बोले टॉपर
Jaipur: यूपीएससी 2021 का परिणाम जारी हो गया है, इस बार लड़कियों ने बाजी मारी है. पहले स्थान श्रुति शर्मा ने हासिल किया है, तो जयपुर की तनुश्री मीणा ने 120वीं रैंक हासिल की है. यूपीएससी के परीक्षा परिणाम जारी होने के बाद राजस्थान में भी ऐसे कई चेहरे है जिन्होने बाजी मारी है. राजस्थान से श्रीगंगानगर के रवि सिहाग ने 18वीं रैंक की हासिल की है. इसके अलावा सुनील धनवंता ने 22वीं रैंक की हासिल की है. सुनील धनवंता जयपुर के विराटनगर के रहने वाले है. सुनील फिलहाल मणिपुर कैडर में आईपीएस है. 2020 बैच में भी सुनील का चयन हुआ था. तो सीकर के सीकर के रामकिशन की 404वीं रैंक और परीक्षित सिहाग 529वीं रैंक हासिल की है. जयपुर की रहने वाली तनुश्री मीणा ने 120वीं रैंक प्राप्त की है.
जानें टॉपर्स क्या बोले
Trending Photos
UPSC topperUPSC resultHot To Check ResultsJaipur NewsUPSC Result 2021UPSC 2021upsc result 2022upsc final resultShruti Sharma UPSCShruti Sharmashruti sharma iasankita agarwal upscAnkita AgarwalHow To check UPSC ResultUpsc Civil Services Result 2021UPSC civil service result outUPSC result outupsc result checkupsc civil service result checkUPSC Exam 2021UPSCias officerupsc exam result 2021 prelimsupsc exam result 2021 dateupsc exam result 2021upsc exam result 2021 listupsc result 2021 topper listupsc result 2021 final resultupsc result 2021 listUPSC CSE 2021 ResultIPS officerIRS Officerifs officerUnion Public Service CommissionUPSC Result 2021IASIPSIRSIFSयूपीएससी परीक्षा 2021यूपीएससीआईएएस अधिकारीयूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परिणाम 2021संघ लोक सेवा आयोगयूपीएससी परिणाम 2021आईएएसUPSC RESULTSUPSC Exam
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion