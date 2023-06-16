Hindi Newssilver became cheaper

silver became cheaper News

gold silver price today
आज फिर सस्ता हुआ सोना, चांदी के दाम गिरे धड़ाम; जानें कितनी हो गई 10 ग्राम की कीमत
Gold Silver Price Down Today: सराफा बाजार (Sarafa Bazar) में लगातार उतार चढ़ाव के बीच आज सोने की कीमत में कमी (Gold Became Cheaper) आई है. वहीं चांदी के भाव भी कम (Silver Prices Down) हुए हैं. यानी, सोना सस्ता हो गया है. bankbazar.com के अनुसार जानें आपके शहर में आज का सराफा भाव (Sona Chandi Rate) क्या है?
Jun 16,2023, 6:01 AM IST
gold silver price today
Gold Silver Price Today: सोना हुआ सस्ता, चांदी के दाम गिरे; जानें 10 ग्राम की कीमत
Gold Silver Price Today: सराफा बाजार (Sarafa Bazar) में लगातार उतार चढ़ाव के बीच आज सोने की कीमत में कमी (Gold Became Cheaper) आई है. वहीं चांदी के भाव भी कम (Silver Prices Down) हुए हैं. यानी, सोना सस्ता हो गया है. bankbazar.com के अनुसार जानें आपके शहर में आज का सराफा भाव (Sona Chandi Rate) क्या है?
Jun 13,2023, 6:17 AM IST
gold silver price today
Gold Price: भारी हलचल के बाद स्थिर हुए सोने-चांदी के दाम; जानें क्या है आज की कीमत?
Gold Silver Price: आज 30 जनवरी 2023, दिन सोमवार को सोने और चांदी के दामों में कोई बदलाव नहीं आया है. सोना (gold rate) काफी हलचल के बाद स्थिर हो गया. वहीं चांदे के दाम (silver price) में भी कोई बदलाव नहीं आया. जानें आज क्या है आज के बाजार भाव (bazar bhav)...
Jan 30,2023, 6:55 AM IST
gold silver price today
Gold Silver Price: सोने में आई हल्की उछाल, चांदी हुई रिकॉर्ड सस्ती; जानें आज की कीमत
Gold Silver Price: आज 29 जनवरी 2023, दिन रविवार को सोने और चांदी के दामों में बदलाव आया है. सोना थोड़ी महंगा (gold rate hike) हो गया है. वहीं चांदी 4 दिनों के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर (silver record down) पर आ गई है. आज खरीददारी का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो जान लें बाजार में प्रति ग्राम सोने चांदी के भाव (bazar bhav) क्या हैं.
Jan 29,2023, 6:43 AM IST
gold silver price today
Gold Silver Price Today: सस्ता हुआ सोना, चांदी के दाम भी गिरे; जानें क्या है कीमत?
Gold Silver Price: आज 28 जनवरी 2023, दिन शनिवार को सोने और चांदी के दामों में कोई भारी गिरावट आई है. सोना लगातार उछाल मारने के बाद आज 504 रुपये टूट गया है. वहां चादी में भी मंदी का दौर दिख रहा है. प्योर सिलवर के रेट 400 रुपये तक टूट गए हैं. आज खरीददारी का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो जान लें बाजार में प्रति ग्राम सोने चांदी के भाव (bazar bhav) क्या हैं.
Jan 28,2023, 6:30 AM IST
gold silver price down
वीकेंड में गिरे सोने के दाम, चांदी के भाव में भारी कमी; जानें आज कितनी हो गई कीमत
रोजाना सोने और चांदी की कीमतें कुछ ऊपर नीचे हो रही है. पिछले 2 दिनों से बाजार में लगातार उछाल आ रहा था. इसके बाज आज दोनों कीमती धातुओं की कीमत में कमी आई है. ऐसे में ये वीकेंड सोना चांदी खरीदने के लिए अच्छा मौका है.
Jan 22,2023, 8:06 AM IST
Gold price today
सोने के दाम हुए स्थिर, चांदी के भाव में रिकॉर्ड गिरावट; जानें 10 ग्राम गोल्ड की कीमत
Gold Price Today: लगातार बढ़ रही खरीदी और ट्रेडिंग के कारण सोने चांदी के भाव में लगातार अंतर आ रहा है. सोना के दामों में पिछले दो दिन से आई स्थिरता आज टूट गई और सोना कुछ सस्ता होने के साथ पिछले 10 दिनों के सबसे निचले स्तर पर आ गया. वहीं चांदी में कल के मुकाबले कुछ तेजी आई है.
Dec 21,2022, 7:49 AM IST

