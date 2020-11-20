लव जिहाद को लेकर यूपी सरकार ने बनाया कानून, CM गहलोत ने बताया असंवैधानिक

जयपुर: लव जिहाद को लेकर यूपी सरकार (UP Government) की ओर से कानून बनाए जाने पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है. मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) ने ट्वीट कर यूपी सरकार के इस निर्णय को असंवैधानिक बताया है.

Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

सीएम ने ट्वीट में लिखा है लव जिहाद बीजेपी (BJP) की ओर से देश को बांटने और सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव को बिगाड़ने के लिए गढ़ा गया एक शब्द है. सीएम ने लिखा है कि विवाह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता का मामला है. इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एक कानून लाना पूरी तरीके से हमें असंवेधानिक है. पर यह कानून भी किसी अदालत में स्टैंड नहीं करेगा.

They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty.

2/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

सीएम ने लिखा है कि लव में जिहाद का कोई स्थान नहीं है. ऐसे कानूनों के जरिए बीजेपी (BJP) राष्ट्र में भय का वातावरण बना रही है, जहां असहमति व्यक्त करने राज्य की शक्ति की दया पर निर्भर होंगे. सीएम ने लिखा है कि विवाह एक व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है और वह उस पर अंकुश लगा रहे हैं. यह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता को छीनने जैसा है.