राजस्थान न्यूज

लव जिहाद को लेकर यूपी सरकार ने बनाया कानून, CM गहलोत ने बताया असंवैधानिक

सीएम ने लिखा है कि लव में जिहाद का कोई स्थान नहीं है. ऐसे कानूनों के जरिए बीजेपी (BJP) राष्ट्र में भय का वातावरण बना रही है.

जयपुर: लव जिहाद को लेकर यूपी सरकार (UP Government) की ओर से कानून बनाए जाने पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है. मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) ने ट्वीट कर यूपी सरकार के इस निर्णय को असंवैधानिक बताया है. 

सीएम ने ट्वीट में लिखा है लव जिहाद बीजेपी (BJP) की ओर से देश को बांटने और सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव को बिगाड़ने के लिए गढ़ा गया एक शब्द है. सीएम ने लिखा है कि विवाह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता का मामला है. इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एक कानून लाना पूरी तरीके से हमें असंवेधानिक है. पर यह कानून भी किसी अदालत में स्टैंड नहीं करेगा. 

सीएम ने लिखा है कि लव में जिहाद का कोई स्थान नहीं है. ऐसे कानूनों के जरिए बीजेपी (BJP) राष्ट्र में भय का वातावरण बना रही है, जहां असहमति व्यक्त करने राज्य की शक्ति की दया पर निर्भर होंगे. सीएम ने लिखा है कि विवाह एक व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है और वह उस पर अंकुश लगा रहे हैं. यह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता को छीनने जैसा है. 

 

