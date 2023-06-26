Rajnath Singh ने चीन-पाकिस्तान को दी कड़ी चेतावनी, PoK पर कही ये बड़ी बात
Rajnath Singh ने चीन-पाकिस्तान को दी कड़ी चेतावनी, PoK पर कही ये बड़ी बात

Rajnath Singh on PoK: केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा कॉन्क्लेव को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (PoK) हमेशा से हमारा हिस्सा है और वहां की जनता भी भारत में शामिल होना चाहती है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Rajnath Singh attack on Pakistan and China: केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोमवार को जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के जनरल जोरावर सिंह सभागार में रक्षा कॉन्क्लेव को संबोधित किया. इस दौरान उन्होंने पाकिस्तान और चीन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि कि पिछले 9 सालों में मोदी सरकार (Modi Govt) के दौरान दुनिया में भारत का कद कई गुना बढ़ा है. यह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में सरकार की प्रमुख उपलब्धियों में से एक है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (PoK) हमेशा से हमारा हिस्सा है और वहां की जनता भी भारत में शामिल होना चाहती है.

