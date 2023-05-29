Sakshi Murder: नाम साहिल.. हाथ में कलावा? साक्षी का हत्यारा कौन है? लव जिहाद तो नहीं?
topStories1hindi1716237
Hindi Newsदेश

Sakshi Murder: नाम साहिल.. हाथ में कलावा? साक्षी का हत्यारा कौन है? लव जिहाद तो नहीं?

Shahbad Dairy Sakshi Murder Case: दिल्ली में दरिंदगी से की गई नाबालिग साक्षी की हत्या ने पूरे देश को चौंका दिया है. बेरहम आरोपी ने लड़की पर चाकू और पत्थर से इतने वार किए कि उसका दम निकल गया. फरार आरोपी साहिल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद अब इस घटना में 'लव जिहाद' के एंगल की एंट्री हो गई है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sakshi Murder: नाम साहिल.. हाथ में कलावा? साक्षी का हत्यारा कौन है? लव जिहाद तो नहीं?

Shahbad Dairy Sakshi Murder Case: दिल्ली में दरिंदगी से की गई नाबालिग साक्षी की हत्या ने पूरे देश को चौंका दिया है. बेरहम आरोपी ने लड़की पर चाकू और पत्थर से इतने वार किए कि उसका दम निकल गया. फरार आरोपी साहिल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद अब इस घटना में 'लव जिहाद' के एंगल की एंट्री हो गई है. आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद सामने आई उसकी तस्वीर पर तमाम लोगों ने सवाल किए हैं. आरोपी का नाम साहिल है लेकिन उसके हाथ में कलावा क्यों है?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!