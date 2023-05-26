Satyendar Jain Health Update: दिल्ली के पूर्व मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की बिगड़ी हालत, LNJP हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया
Satyendar Jain Health Update: दिल्ली के पूर्व मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की बिगड़ी हालत, LNJP हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Satyendar Jain Health Update: दिल्ली के पूर्व मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की तबियत बिगड़ गई है. वे गुरुवार सुबह तिहाड़ जेल अस्पताल के बाथरूम में गिर गए थे. उन्हें LNJP अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:48 AM IST

Satyendar Jain Health Update: दिल्ली के पूर्व मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की बिगड़ी हालत, LNJP हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया

Satyendar Jain Latest Health Update: दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन (Satyendar Jain) की तबियत फिर बिगड़ गई है. गुरुवार सुबह बाथरूम में फिसलने की वजह से उन्हें पहले दीन दयाल उपाध्याय अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था. सूत्रों के मुताबिक अब उनकी हालत और बिगड़ गई है, जिसके बाद उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रख दिया गया है और LNJP अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया जा रहा है. 

