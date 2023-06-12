तीर्थयात्रियों पर लाठीचार्ज को लेकर घिरी शिंदे सरकार, सीएम-डिप्टी सीएम से माफी की मांग
topStories1hindi1734699
Hindi Newsदेश

तीर्थयात्रियों पर लाठीचार्ज को लेकर घिरी शिंदे सरकार, सीएम-डिप्टी सीएम से माफी की मांग

शिवसेना (यूबीटी) ने आलंदी से पंढरपुर तक संत ज्ञानेश महाराज की वार्षिक तीर्थयात्रा में भाग लेने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों पर अकारण पुलिस लाठीचार्ज के लिए सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे और उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से महाराष्ट्र के लोगों से माफी मांगने की मांग की.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

तीर्थयात्रियों पर लाठीचार्ज को लेकर घिरी शिंदे सरकार, सीएम-डिप्टी सीएम से माफी की मांग

शिवसेना (यूबीटी) ने आलंदी से पंढरपुर तक संत ज्ञानेश महाराज की वार्षिक तीर्थयात्रा में भाग लेने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों पर अकारण पुलिस लाठीचार्ज के लिए सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे और उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से महाराष्ट्र के लोगों से माफी मांगने की मांग की. शिवसेना (यूबीटी) के सांसद और मुख्य प्रवक्ता संजय राउत ने कहा कि शिंदे-फडणवीस दोनों को लाठी चार्ज के लिए लोगों और वारकरियों (तीर्थयात्रियों के रूप में जाना जाता है) से माफी मांगनी चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा