Snake in Mid Day Meal: बिहार के स्कूल के मिड डे मील में निकला सांप, बिगड़ी बच्चों की तबीयत; परिजनों ने काटा हंगामा
Snake in Mid Day Meal: बिहार के स्कूल के मिड डे मील में निकला सांप, बिगड़ी बच्चों की तबीयत; परिजनों ने काटा हंगामा

Bihar Araria: घटना मध्य विद्यालय अमौना की है, जहां आज मिड डे मील का भोजन करने बैठे बच्चों में से एक की थाली में जहरीला सांप दिखा जिसके बाद खाना खा रहे बच्चों की हालत खराब होने लगी. खाना में सांप मिलने की खबर देखते ही देखते पूरे गांव में फैल गई.

May 27, 2023

Snake in Mid Day Meal: बिहार के स्कूल के मिड डे मील में निकला सांप, बिगड़ी बच्चों की तबीयत; परिजनों ने काटा हंगामा

Bihar News: बिहार के एक स्कूल के मिड डे मील में सांप मिलने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया है. फारबिसगंज के अमौना में हुई इस घटना के बाद सैकड़ों बच्चे बीमार पड़ गए. जानकारी के मुताबिक बच्चों को मिड डे मील में खिचड़ी सर्व की गई थी, उसी में सांप था. आनन फानन में ग्रामीणों ने सभी बच्चों को फारबिसगंज सब-डिविजनल अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां सभी बच्चों का इलाज चल रहा है. 

