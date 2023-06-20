'दादा' की जमीन कौन कब्जाना चाहता है? गार्ड को धमकाया, गालियां भी दी; पुलिस जांच में जुटी
topStories1hindi1746355
Hindi Newsदेश

'दादा' की जमीन कौन कब्जाना चाहता है? गार्ड को धमकाया, गालियां भी दी; पुलिस जांच में जुटी

Sourav Ganguly: पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना जिले की पुलिस ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली के स्वामित्व वाली भूमि पर अवैध अतिक्रमण और कब्जा करने की शिकायत के बाद जांच शुरू कर दी है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

'दादा' की जमीन कौन कब्जाना चाहता है? गार्ड को धमकाया, गालियां भी दी; पुलिस जांच में जुटी

Sourav Ganguly: पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना जिले की पुलिस ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली के स्वामित्व वाली भूमि पर अवैध अतिक्रमण और कब्जा करने की शिकायत के बाद जांच शुरू कर दी है. शिकायत गांगुली की निजी सचिव तान्या भट्टाचार्य द्वारा दायर की गई है. उन्होंने दावा किया कि सुप्रियो भौमिक नाम के एक व्यक्ति ने हाल ही में दक्षिण 24 परगना में महेशतला पुलिस स्टेशन के तहत एक क्षेत्र में गांगुली की क्रिकेट अकादमी के नाम पर पंजीकृत भूमि पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS