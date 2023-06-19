UP के परिवहन मंत्री दयाशंकर का बेतुका बयान, कहा- गर्मी में मौतें बढ़ जाती हैं
Dayashankar Singh ने रविवार को एक सरकारी कार्यक्रम से इतर पत्रकारों से बातचीत में एक सवाल का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि गर्मी के समय मृत्यु दर बढ़ जाती है और पहले भी ऐसा होता रहा है तथा ऐसा नहीं है कि सिर्फ इसी बार ऐसा हो रहा है. 

Jun 19, 2023

Dayashankar Singh: उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया में भीषण गर्मी और लू के कहर के बीच पिछले चार दिनों में 57 लोगों की मौत हो गई.  बलिया से विधायक और प्रदेश के परिवहन मंत्री दयाशंकर सिंह ने लोगों की मौत गैर जिम्मेदाराना बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि गर्मी के समय मृत्यु दर बढ़ जाती है. 

