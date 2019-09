बिपाशा बसु ने बॉलीवुड में पूरे किए 18 साल, शेयर की यह तस्वीर...

18 years ago our film industry accepted me with open arms with the release of #ajnabee ... and the audiences accepted me in their hearts so lovingly. I am so grateful for this amazing journey of life through my films and I am so proud of myself that I stayed true to who I am ,no matter what... achieved all on my terms only. I want to thank all my producers, directors , co stars and the entire team of each and every film. Thank you to all the people who love me and my work I love being an actor Thank you abbas Bhai, mustan Bhai, Hussain Bhai @iambobbydeol @akshaykumar , Kareena , vijay galani - Team #ajnabee #grateful #18yearsinbollywood #blessed

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 21, 2019 at 12:31am PDT