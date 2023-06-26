झगड़े के दौरान प्राइवेट पार्ट को दबाना हत्‍या का प्रयास नहीं, कोर्ट ने दी व्‍यवस्‍था
झगड़े के दौरान प्राइवेट पार्ट को दबाना हत्‍या का प्रयास नहीं, कोर्ट ने दी व्‍यवस्‍था

Karnataka News: उच्च न्यायालय ने तर्क दिया कि आरोपी का पीड़ित की हत्या करने का कोई इरादा नहीं था और चोट लड़ाई के दौरान लगी थी. हाई कोर्ट ने सज़ा को सात साल की कैद से घटाकर तीन साल कर दिया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

झगड़े के दौरान प्राइवेट पार्ट को दबाना हत्‍या का प्रयास नहीं, कोर्ट ने दी व्‍यवस्‍था

Karnataka High Court News: कर्नाटक उच्च न्यायालय (एचसी) ने कहा है कि लड़ाई के दौरान किसी अन्य व्यक्ति के अंडकोष (Testicles) को दबाने को 'हत्या का प्रयास' नहीं कहा जा सकता है. बता दें ट्रायल कोर्ट ने ऐसी घटना के लिए 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को 'गंभीर चोट पहुंचाने' का दोषी ठहराया था. हाई कोर्ट ने सज़ा को सात साल की कैद से घटाकर तीन साल कर दिया. उच्च न्यायालय ने तर्क दिया कि आरोपी का पीड़ित की हत्या करने का कोई इरादा नहीं था और चोट लड़ाई के दौरान लगी थी.

