Weather Alert: थोड़ी देर में दिल्ली में आंधी और बारिश? मौसम को लेकर आई ये बड़ी खबर
Weather Alert: थोड़ी देर में दिल्ली में आंधी और बारिश? मौसम को लेकर आई ये बड़ी खबर

Delhi weather update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में दो दिन तक त्राहिमाम मचाने के बाद गर्मी का मीटर कुछ डाउन हुआ है. इस बीच मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले अलर्ट घोषित करके दिल्ली के मौसम को लेकर नया बुलेटिन जारी किया है.

Delhi rain alert: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में आज गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम 22.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया. मौसम विभाग (IMD) के ताजा पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक आज दिन में बारिश और आंधी चलने की संभावना जताई गई है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग यानी आईएमडी के अनुसार, दोपहर या शाम के समय अधिकतर स्थानों पर आमतौर पर आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही हल्की से मध्यम दर्जे की बारिश तथा गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और तेज हवाएं (30-40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे) चलने की संभावना है.

