US Student Visa: अमेरिका में पढ़ने की चाहत रखने वालों के लिए बड़ा दिन, 3500 भारतीय छात्रों को लेकर आई ये खबर
Student Visa Day latest news: यूएस राजदूत एरिक गार्सेटी ने कहा, 'मैं पहली बार एक युवा छात्र के रूप में भारत आया था. मैंने अपने जीवन में देखा है कि तैयारी के दौरान मिलने वाली मदद और अनुभव कितने परिवर्तनकारी हो सकते हैं. छात्रों का ये आदान-प्रदान अमेरिका और भारत के संबंधों के केंद्र में है.

Written By  Manish Shukla|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

US Student Visa day: भारत स्थित अमेरिकी मिशन ने आज देश भर में अपना सातवां वार्षिक छात्र वीजा दिवस मनाया. इस दौरान दिल्ली, चेन्नई, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता और मुंबई में मौजूद अधिकारियों ने करीब 3500 भारतीय छात्र वीजा आवेदकों का साक्षात्कार लिया. राजदूत एरिक गार्सेटी (Eric Garcetti) ने देशभर के इन छात्रों की हौसलाअफजाई करते हुए कहा कि ये एक गौरवशाली क्षण हैं. ये छात्र प्रतिभाशाली हैं जिन्होंने अमेरिका में पढ़ाई करने का सपना देखा क्योंकि वो दुनिया का सबसे बेस्ट और पॉपुलर एजुकेशन हब है.

