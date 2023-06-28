UCC पर उत्तराखंड सरकार ने तैयार किया ड्राफ्ट, 15 पॉइंट में समझें क्या-क्या होंगे नियम
topStories1hindi1757610
UCC Draft: उत्तराखंड सरकार (Uttarakhand Govt) ने समान नागरिक संहिता यानी यूसीसी (UCC) को लेकर ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर लिया है, जिसका पूरा ब्यौरा Zee News के पास है.

Uttarakhand Govt UCC Draft: देश में समान नागरिक संहिता यानी यूसीसी (UCC) लाने की चर्चा एक बार फिर तेज हो गई है. UCC पर लॉ कमीशन की लोगों से राय मांगने के बाद अब पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भी इस पर बहस छेड़ दी है. इस बीच उत्तराखंड की पुष्कर सिंह धामी सरकार (Pushkar Singh Dhami Govt) यूसीसी पर कानून बनाने की दिशा में एक कदम और आगे बढ़ गई है, जिसका पूरा ब्यौरा Zee News के पास है. सूत्रों के मुताबिक, समान नागरिक संहिता का ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो गया है. राज्य सरकार की तरफ से बनाई गई इस कमेटी ने राजनीतिक दलों, सामाजिक संगठनों और आम लोगों से मिले सुझाव के आधार पर ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया है. ये ड्राफ्ट जल्द ही सरकार को सौंप दिया जाएगा.

