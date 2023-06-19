Kedarnath Viral Video: केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में महिला ने उड़ाए नोट, देखते रहे पुरोहित; वायरल वीडियो से मचा हड़कंप
Kedarnath Viral Video: केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में महिला ने उड़ाए नोट, देखते रहे पुरोहित; वायरल वीडियो से मचा हड़कंप

Kedarnath Yatra 2023: केदारनाथ में रुपये उड़ाने का वीडियो वायरल होने पर रुद्रप्रयाग डीएम मयूर दीक्षित ने महिला के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए हैं. जबकि, इस दौरान मौके पर मौजूद रहे बदरी केदार मंदिर समिति के कर्मचारियों पर भी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Kedarnath Viral Video: केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में महिला ने उड़ाए नोट, देखते रहे पुरोहित; वायरल वीडियो से मचा हड़कंप

Kedarnath News: केदारनाथ धाम में एक विवाद थमता नहीं कि दूसरा शुरू हो जाता है. इस बार केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में नोट उड़ाती महिला का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. अभी तक केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में सोने की परतों पर पॉलिश को लेकर बवाल चल रहा था तो अब इस वीडियो ने फिर से नया विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है.

