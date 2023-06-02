क्या तिहाड़ जेल में पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ हुई थी गैंगस्टर ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे
topStories1hindi1721174
Hindi Newsदेश

क्या तिहाड़ जेल में पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ हुई थी गैंगस्टर ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

Tillu Tajpuria Murder Case:  दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने भी पिछले दिनों इस हत्याकांड को लेकर तिहाड़ जेल के अधिकारियों से सवाल पूछे थे. दो मई को तिहाड़ जेल परिसर के अंदर गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया की हत्या कर दी गई थी यह पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गई थी. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

क्या तिहाड़ जेल में पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ हुई थी गैंगस्टर ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

Tihar Jail: तिहाड़ जेल में गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया हत्याकांड ने कई सवालों को जन्म दिया है जिसके जवाब मिलना बाकी है. यह पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी. हत्या की वारदात के बाद  आठ कर्मचारी सस्पेंड किए गए और 170 से ज्यादा का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...