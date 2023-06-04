WATCH: मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, 32 गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ अस्पताल से घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोका
topStories1hindi1723599
Hindi Newsदेश

WATCH: मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, 32 गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ अस्पताल से घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोका

Akash and Shloka Ambani: श्लोका मेहता और आकाश अंबानी की शादी 2019 में हुई और उन्होंने दिसंबर 2020 में अपने पहले बच्चे, का स्वागत किया था.  बेट का नाम पृथ्वी रखा गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

WATCH: मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, 32 गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ अस्पताल से घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोका

Mukesh Ambani's Family: उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी के घर में खुशियों की बहार आ गई है. कुछ दिनों पहले उनका बेटा आकाश अंबानी और बहू श्लोका अंबानी एक बार फिर मात-पिता बने थे. श्लोका ने बीते बुधवार को एक प्यारी सी बिटिया को जन्म दिया, श्लोका अब अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होकर घर आ गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा