Weather Update Today: तेज गर्मी से दिल्ली-NCR को कब मिलेगी राहत? पढ़ लीजिए IMD अलर्ट, इस दिन हो सकती है बारिश
Weather Update Today: तेज गर्मी से दिल्ली-NCR को कब मिलेगी राहत? पढ़ लीजिए IMD अलर्ट, इस दिन हो सकती है बारिश

Weather Alert: देश के पश्चिमी तटों पर चक्रवात ‘बिपारजॉय’ का असर दिखना शुरू हो गया है. वहीं दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तरी राज्यों में तेज गर्मी लोगों को झुलसा रही है. इसी बीच मौसम विभाग ने देश में मौसम का ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Weather Forecast Today: अरब सागर में उत्पन्न हुए चक्रवात ‘बिपारजॉय’ (Cyclone Biparjoy) 14 जून को गुजरात के तटों पर एंट्री कर सकता है. इससे होने वाले नुकसान से निपटने के लिए गुजरात सरकार के साथ ही NDRF, SDRF और दूसरी एजेंसियां अलर्ट हो गई हैं. वही मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि चक्रवात के असर से पश्चिमी यूपी, राजस्थान, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 15-16 जून को बादल छाए रह सकते हैं और कुछेक इलाकों में गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. 

