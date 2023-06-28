UCC पर मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की क्या है सोच? पीएम मोदी के बयान के बाद एक्टिव हुआ संगठन
UCC पर मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की क्या है सोच? पीएम मोदी के बयान के बाद एक्टिव हुआ संगठन

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्‍द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को भोपाल में आयोजित भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के कार्यक्रम में समान नागरिक संहिता की जोरदार वकालत करते हुए आरोप लगाया था कि इस संवेदनशील मुद्दे पर मुसलमानों को भड़काया जा रहा है. उन्होंने दलील दी थी कि दोहरी व्यवस्था से देश कैसे चल पाएगा? एक परिवार में दो कानून नहीं चल सकते. 

UCC पर मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की क्या है सोच? पीएम मोदी के बयान के बाद एक्टिव हुआ संगठन

Uniform Civil Code: देश में मुसलमानों के सबसे बड़े धार्मिक संगठन ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने एक बैठक कर समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) का विरोध जारी रखने का निर्णय लेते हुए कहा है कि वह इस सिलसिले में विधि आयोग के सामने अपनी दलीलों को और जोरदार ढंग से पेश करेगा. यह ऑनलाइन बैठक प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्‍द्र मोदी द्वारा समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) की पुरजोर पैरवी किये जाने के कुछ घंटों बाद हुई.

