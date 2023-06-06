जब एयरपोर्ट पर चिल्लाने लगा शख्स- विमान में रखा है बम...मचा दशहत का माहौल
एनएससी बोस अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उस वक्त दशहत का माहौल पैदा हो गया जब एक व्यक्ति ने विमान के उड़ान भरने से पहले चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया कि विमान में बम रखा है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Kolkata Airport: कोलकाता के एनएससी बोस अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उस वक्त दशहत का माहौल पैदा हो गया जब एक व्यक्ति ने विमान के उड़ान भरने से पहले चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया कि विमान में बम रखा है. न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक, हवाई अड्डा के सूत्रों ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विमान से सभी यात्रियों को उतार दिया गया.

